Nerf Elite 2.0 Prospect QS 4
Launch into 4-dart blasting with the Nerf Elite 2.0 Prospect QS-4 blaster! It features four barrels so you can unleash four darts in a row to take on the competition in Nerf games. Take charge of the field with this blaster that's fast and easy to load and fire. It includes eight Official Nerf Elite foam darts, so you have four darts to load the blaster and four back-up darts for reloads. The blaster is quick and easy to use, to get you playing fast. Insert darts into the barrels, pull back the priming handle and pull the trigger to release one dart. Take aim at your targets with the blaster's non-removable targeting scope. Look for all the Nerf Elite 2.0 blasters to add to your Nerf collection and seize the advantage in every mission and battle! (Each blaster sold separately, subject to availability). Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Nerf and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.
© 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
4-DART BLASTING: the Nerf Elite 2.0 Prospect QS-4 blaster features four barrels so you can fire four darts in a row as you launch into Nerf competitive gamesINCLUDES 8 NERF DARTS: comes with eight Official Nerf Elite foam darts, giving you enough to fully load the blaster and four back-up darts so you can reload quickly and keep on blastingNON-REMOVABLE TARGETING SCOPE: this Nerf Elite 2.0 blaster has an onboard targeting scope to help with aimingPULL-BACK PRIMING: easy to use to get you playing fast! Load four darts, pull back the priming handle and pull the trigger to unleash one dart. No batteries required

Lower age limit

8 Years

