Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Barista 1 Litre
Product Description
- UHT Almond Drink, Unsweetened
- We are The Almond People® our growers are devoted to this beautiful nut... the almond grown on our sun drenched California farms and, while we're endlessly proud of our 100+ years history we're excited to be bringing our home-grown goodness to more of you.
- "As a barista, our quality is judged by the taste & presentation of our coffee. For years it has been hard to achieve both with a dairy-alternative. With Almond Breeze® there is no compromise, and my customers love the taste too!"
- Agnieszka Rojewska / 2018 World Barista Champion
- Grown on our California farms
- Created for coffee
- Rich & creamy for the perfect cup of coffee
- Suitable for hot & cold drinks
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar
- Dairy & soy free
- Veggie and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 1L
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Almonds (2.5%), Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphate, Potassium Citrate), Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- See ingredients list with allergens in bold
Storage
Store unopened carton in a cool, dry areaDo not freeze Refrigerate after opening Use within 5 days of opening
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Crafted by Baristas
- Specially formulated for use in coffee - performs like dairy in workability and texture.
- For optimum usage, keep refrigerated & shake well before all use.
- Froth, whisk or steam in a clean jug to no more than 65°C.
- Pour & enjoy!
Warnings
- NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.
Name and address
- Blue Diamond Growers,
- Sacramento,
- California,
- U.S.A.
Distributor address
- Kallo Foods Ltd.,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Per 200mL
|Energy (kJ)
|107 kJ
|214 kJ
|(kcal)
|26 kcal
|52 kcal
|Fat
|1.9 g
|3.7 g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1 g
|0.3 g
|(of which mono-saturates)
|1.2 g
|2.4 g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|0.4 g
|0.8 g
|Carbohydrates
|1.5 g
|3.0 g
|(of which sugars)
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0.6 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
|0.32 g
|Contains on average five 200mL servings
|-
|-
Safety information
NOT SUITABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR DAIRY FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.
