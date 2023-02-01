We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2023-02-01

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaire's Tarts 150G

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaire's Tarts 150G

Finest Dinner for Two - Dessert

£3.00
£2.00/100g

Finest Dinner for Two - Dessert

One tart

Energy
1473kJ
352kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
18.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.4g

high

52%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.3g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 2 All butter pastry cases, filled with salted caramel sauce, topped with Belgian chocolate filling, decorated with red hearts
  • Inspired by the teatime classic of millionaire's shortbread, our chefs baked this all butter pastry case, filled with a luxurious salted caramel sauce, topped with Belgian chocolate filling, and hand decorated with red hearts.
  • All butter pastry filled with oozing salted caramel sauce and chocolate filling, sprinkled with red hearts.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (25%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (12%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (10%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e (2x75g)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not great

2 stars

The pastry was hard and the filling was too sweet.

