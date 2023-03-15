We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest 2 Cracked Egg Chocolate Pots 116G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 2 Cracked Egg Chocolate Pots 116G
£3.00
£2.59/100g

One pot

Energy
742kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.3g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1280kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of Belgian chocolate mousse and Belgian white chocolate mousse on a baked cocoa biscuit crumb topped with orange flavoured sauce.
  • Layers of smooth Belgian chocolate mousse and Belgian white chocolate mousse on a crisp baked cocoa biscuit crumb finished with a glossy orange flavoured sauce.
  • Layers of smooth Belgian chocolate mousse with Belgian white chocolate mousse on a baked cocoa biscuit crumb finished with orange flavoured sauce.
  • Pack size: 116G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Belgian White Chocolate (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Orange Juice, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Amidated Pectin), Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Single Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Preservative (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

116g e (2 x 58g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (58g)
Energy1280kJ / 307kcal742kJ / 178kcal
Fat18.6g10.8g
Saturates11.6g6.7g
Carbohydrate31.2g18.1g
Sugars21.2g12.3g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein3.4g2.0g
Salt0.10g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Mousse & Smooth Potted Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here