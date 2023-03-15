Tesco Finest 2 Cracked Egg Chocolate Pots 116G
One pot
- Energy
- 742kJ
-
- 178kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.8g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.7g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.3g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1280kJ / 307kcal
Product Description
- Layers of Belgian chocolate mousse and Belgian white chocolate mousse on a baked cocoa biscuit crumb topped with orange flavoured sauce.
- Layers of smooth Belgian chocolate mousse and Belgian white chocolate mousse on a crisp baked cocoa biscuit crumb finished with a glossy orange flavoured sauce.
- Layers of smooth Belgian chocolate mousse with Belgian white chocolate mousse on a baked cocoa biscuit crumb finished with orange flavoured sauce.
- Pack size: 116G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whole Milk, Belgian White Chocolate (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Orange Juice, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Amidated Pectin), Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Single Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Preservative (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
116g e (2 x 58g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (58g)
|Energy
|1280kJ / 307kcal
|742kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|18.6g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|11.6g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|18.1g
|Sugars
|21.2g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.