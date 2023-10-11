We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Marvels Minis

Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Marvels Minis

4.2(33)
Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Marvels Minis
Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Marvel Minis are back with all-new Characters to stretch, squish and battle with! These mini, stretchy versions of your favourite Marvel Superheroes are a great way to play with Goo Jit Zu! Small in size at just 2.5 inches tall but big in stretch and squish, all these Marvel Mini Heroes are ready to battle. Each Mini Marvel Hero can stretch their amazing bodies up to 4 times their actual size. Stretch and wrap them around each other to watch them battle as they go back to their original shape and size. There are ten Super Stretchy Mini Figures to collect. Many your favourite Marvel Heroes are available in this Mini Goo Jit Zu range including Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America-Sam Wilson, Venom, Captain Marvel, Miles Morales, Groot, Black Widow, Iron Man and Black Panther! Discover a new way to play and save the day with these cool collectible Mini Marvel Heroes of Goo Jit Zu! One supplied, Styles may vary.
