Tesco Finest The Ultimate Macaroni & Cheese 700G

Ultimate disappointment
Far from being the ultimate macaroni cheese, it was more of the ultimate disappointment. Basically, the macaroni, cheese, and white sauce were not mixed together before the crispy topping was applied, so if you put it in the oven as is, yes, you will get a lovely crispy crunchy topping, but beneath that it was a game of two halves. It was as if the macaroni was put into the dish. Then the left hand side was covered in cheese, and the right hand side was all sauce. And the whole thing was under seasoned. For the price - nope - not worth it. As for the title? Well, hardly ultimate - it would be better named: Fairly bland and tasteless sauce, with a bit of cheese under a crispy topping