Tesco Finest The Ultimate Macaroni & Cheese 700G

1/2 of a pack

Energy
2844kJ
679kcal
34%of the reference intake
Fat
32.5g

high

46%of the reference intake
Saturates
18.4g

high

92%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.16g

high

36%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese, parsley and sourdough flavoured breadcrumbs.
  • Our Finest Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Our chefs create the ultimate creamy cheese sauce with Italian Mascarpone and Pecorino cheeses, served with Chifferi pasta and topped with tangy mature Cheddar, a crisp sourdough flavoured crumb and fresh parsley, for the perfect bite.
  • Chifferi pasta in a creamy Italian Mascarpone and Pecorino cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar, a crisp crumb and fresh parsley.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Water, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sourdough Flavoured Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Yeast, Oat Fibre, Salt, Vinegar, Wheat Starch], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Parsley, Salt, Mustard Flour, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Whey (Milk).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1 hr 5 mins - 1 hr 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (350g)
Energy813kJ / 194kcal2844kJ / 679kcal
Fat9.3g32.5g
Saturates5.3g18.4g
Carbohydrate18.8g65.9g
Sugars1.9g6.8g
Fibre1.1g3.8g
Protein8.3g28.9g
Salt0.62g2.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Ultimate disappointment

2 stars

Far from being the ultimate macaroni cheese, it was more of the ultimate disappointment. Basically, the macaroni, cheese, and white sauce were not mixed together before the crispy topping was applied, so if you put it in the oven as is, yes, you will get a lovely crispy crunchy topping, but beneath that it was a game of two halves. It was as if the macaroni was put into the dish. Then the left hand side was covered in cheese, and the right hand side was all sauce. And the whole thing was under seasoned. For the price - nope - not worth it. As for the title? Well, hardly ultimate - it would be better named: Fairly bland and tasteless sauce, with a bit of cheese under a crispy topping

