Simply Cook Spicy Prawn Pasta Recipe Kit 43G

Tasty meal, easy to cook. I preferred it with rice
Tasty meal, easy to cook. I preferred it with rice instead of pasta.
Simply tasty
Lovely flavours and so easy to make
Easy to use verytasty
Easy to use verytasty
Tried this tonight and was really impressed with i
Tried this tonight and was really impressed with it. I substituted the tagliatelle with linguine but other than that stuck to the recipe. I’ll definitely be getting more of this. Delicious.
Have a try, it'll make you try different things
This was the first simply cook box I tried. I did so when it was half price. It was absolutely delicious and encouraged me to sign up for their offer of a free box of 4 packets and then 4 a month. I've tried a few more and they're really nice. A bit spicy but not too hot.