Simply Cook Spicy Prawn Pasta Recipe Kit 43G

Simply Cook Spicy Prawn Pasta Recipe Kit 43G
£2.50
£5.82/100g

Product Description

  • Spicy Prawn Pasta Recipe Kit
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • 20 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 43G

Information

Ingredients

Citrus & Chilli Paste (20g): Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Water, Garlic Extract, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Chilli Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate (Sulphites), Cayenne Chilli, Natural Lemon Flavouring, White Wine Reduction (15g): Glucose Syrup, White Wine Concentrate (Sulphites), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Pomodoro Seasoning (8g): Bread Crumb (Fortified Wheat Flour [Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Salt, Yeast), Sundried Tomato, Crispy Fried Onion (Onion, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt), Red Kibbled Onion, Sugar, Minced Garlic, Salt, Leek Flakes, Mixed Herbs, (Parsley, Thyme, Basil, Sage, Oregano, Marjoram), Sunflower Oil, Ground Black Pepper, Natural Lemon Flavouring, Ground Ginger

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold & underlined.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • What You Get
  • Citrus & Chilli Paste
  • White Wine Reduction
  • Pomodoro Seasoning
  • Just Add
  • Shopping List
  • 2 person portion
  • - 165g prawns
  • - 250 cherry tomatoes
  • - 200g tagliatelle
  • Try this with
  • For a spicy kick, top with chopped, fresh red chilli!
  • At a glance
  • Step 1
  • Fry the Citrus & Chilli Paste.
  • Step 2
  • Create a pasta sauce with the White Wine Reduction.
  • Step 3
  • Finish with the Pomodoro Seasoning.
  • Spicy Prawn Pasta
  • Get Prepped
  • Cut the 250g cherry tomatoes into halves.
  • Step 1
  • Cook the 200g tagliatelle according to the instructions on pack.
  • Heat a little oil over medium heat in a pan, then add the Citrus & Chilli Paste and fry for 10 secs.
  • Tip in the 250g cherry tomatoes and cook for 2 mins to soften.
  • Step 2
  • Add the 165g prawns.
  • Stir the White Wine Reduction into the pan with 1 tbsp of water.
  • Step 3
  • Stir in the Pomodoro Seasoning with 2 tbsp pasta cooking water to the pan and let it cook for 2 mins.
  • Then drain the pasta and toss it in the sauce.
  • Serve
  • Divide between two bowls and finish with chopped fresh red chilli for an extra kick.
  • Enjoy!
  • We know ever oven, hob & grill is different, so these are guidelines only.

Name and address

  • SimplyCook,
  • 100-106,
  • Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

  • SimplyCook,
  • 100-106,
  • Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per half kit
Energy1381kJ297kJ
-330kcal71kcal
Fat17.9g3.9g
of which Saturates2.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate37.9g8.1g
of which Sugars20.0g4.3g
Fibre2.1g0.5g
Protein4.4g1.0g
Salt12.8g2.8g
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Tasty meal, easy to cook. I preferred it with rice

5 stars

Tasty meal, easy to cook. I preferred it with rice instead of pasta.

Simply tasty

5 stars

Lovely flavours and so easy to make

Easy to use verytasty

5 stars

Easy to use verytasty

Tried this tonight and was really impressed with i

5 stars

Tried this tonight and was really impressed with it. I substituted the tagliatelle with linguine but other than that stuck to the recipe. I’ll definitely be getting more of this. Delicious.

Have a try, it'll make you try different things

5 stars

This was the first simply cook box I tried. I did so when it was half price. It was absolutely delicious and encouraged me to sign up for their offer of a free box of 4 packets and then 4 a month. I've tried a few more and they're really nice. A bit spicy but not too hot.

