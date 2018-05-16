The City Kitchen Patatas Bravas 350G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1191kJ
-
- 286kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.0g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.23g
- 21%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 739kJ / 177kcal
Product Description
- Potato with tomato and paprika sauce, served with a garlic dressing.
- What's Cookin'.. Inspired by Spanish flavours, roasted paprika spiced potatoes topped with a smoky, spicy tomato sauce. Served with rich and creamy garlic aioli.
- Roasted paprika potatoes topped with a smoky, spiced tomato sauce, fresh parsley and creamy garlic aioli.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Garlic Aioli [Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour], Tomato Passata, Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato Purée, Piquillo Red Pepper, Tomato Juice, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sherry Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Parsley, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Heat Up: Oven: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins. - Remove outer sleeve, film and sauce sachet. Do not heat sauce sachet. - Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. - Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. - Drizzle with sachet before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (161g**)
|Energy
|739kJ / 177kcal
|1191kJ / 286kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|17.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|27.8g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.8g
|Protein
|2.1g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.76g
|1.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
