Doritos Sour Cream & Chive Dip 280G

Each 40g serving contains:
- Energy
- 332kJ
- 80kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.4g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.25g
- 4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ/80kcal (4%*)
Product Description
- Sour Cream and Chives Dip
- - Load up your Doritos Tortilla Chips with Cool Sour Cream & Chives Dip to unleash the full Doritos taste experience
- - Doritos Cool Sour Cream & Chives Dip makes your snacking experience even bolder
- - The perfect dip for sharing
- - Suitable for Vegetarians and contain no artificial colours or flavours
- - Try Doritos tortilla chips with one of our dips for a bolder snacking experience
- Doritos for the Bold - At Doritos we believe no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold flavours, we're where it's at. With intense flavours, full-on crunch and a triangular shape to load with dip, Doritos are the great tasting snack to share when getting together with mates. Are you Bold enough to try the UK's favourite Tortilla Chip brand? Unleash the full Doritos taste experience with the full range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website.
- Doritos and the Doritos logo are registered trademarks © 2022
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream (from Milk) (9%), Modified Maize Starch (contains Glucose Syrup), Double Cream (from Milk) (2.9%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cream Powder Blend (from Milk) (Full Cream Milk Powder, Cream Powder (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk)), Onions, White Wine Vinegar, Chives, Dried Egg Yolk, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before Date see coding on jar. Refrigerate after opening. Consume within three days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening. Best Served Chilled.
Number of uses
This jar contains 7 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your jar and send it to us:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D19 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 40g (%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|332kJ/80kcal (4%*)
|831kJ/201kcal
|Fat
|7.4g (11%*)
|18.4g
|of which Saturates
|1.2g (6%*)
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|7.5g
|of which Sugars
|1.0g (1%*)
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.25g (4%*)
|0.63g
|This jar contains 7 servings
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000kcal)
