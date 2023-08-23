Real Littles Journal
Now you can keep all your secrets safe inside the Real Littles journals! Each adorable designer journal comes with a lock and key plus they all have a special Bookmark that unlocks a secret compartment on the journal! Open up your Real Littles Journal to discover 4 micro surprises hiding inside! Wow! These surprises are so tiny and really work! Each Journal has different surprises that match the journal's theme! There are beauty surprises inside the Beauty Secrets Journal, Fashion Accessory surprises in the Fashion Secrets Journal. There is plenty of room to write your own special secrets with 50 printed pages inside! There are 6 different Real littles Journals to collect. We have all your secrets covered with the cutest covered Journals you will ever see! Choose from Beauty Secrets, Bestie Secrets, Dream Secrets, Princess Secrets, Fashion Secrets and Delish Secrets! Collect them all!Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.
Real Littles are things you love made micro!
