Tesco Finest Lemon Sole Fillets With Lemon & Parsley Butter 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on defrosted lemon sole fillets (Microstomus kitt) with a lemon and parsley butter.
- Wild Caught This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
- Succulent lemon sole fillets with a subtle zesty lemon and parsley butter. MILD AND DELICATE Responsibly sourced
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Sole (Fish) (88%), Butter (Milk), Parsley, Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Salt, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 5-6 mins. Place butter pellets on one side. Fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat, turning halfway through. Remove fish from pan. Add butter to the same pan and heat until melted. Pour over the fish and serve. Size and thickness of fish may vary, cooking times are a guide only.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, Caught in the North East Atlantic
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (99g**)
|Energy
|903kJ / 217kcal
|894kJ / 215kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|20.1g
|19.9g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.39g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 198g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
