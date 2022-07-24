Lego Technic Monster Jam Megalodon 42134

Features LEGO Technic 2 in 1 Monster Jam Megalodon pull back toy truck that rebuilds into a 'lusca' Low Racer low rider car toy

This LEGO Technic toy features distinctive shark teeth, plus fins that move as the vehicle powers along, inspired by the legendary sea monster

Kids can perform impressive jumps and use the pull-back action to send their truck through rough terrain – just like a real monster truck

After impressive monster truck toy tricks, rebuild the model into a low-rider racer car with pull-back action for fast-paced play

Inspired by the Caribbean mythical sea monster, lusca, this racing car toy combines a shark and a squid to create a fearsome vehicleDiscover an authentic replica of a Monster Jam fan favourite with this LEGO Technic Megalodon (42134) 2 in 1 pull-back monster truck toy for kids 7+ years old. With true-to-life graphics and colours, this truck is packed with details for kids to discover. The pull-back action makes playtime exciting as kids race their trucks and perform cool tricks. The fins move as the monster truck toy powers along, while the realistic shark teeth and large tyres add extra realism for hours of fun. When it’s time for a new challenge, this 2 in 1 toy truck rebuilds into a lusca Low Racer vehicle. Inspired by the mythical sea monster, this low-rider car toy combines a shark and a squid to create a fearsome vehicle, complete with pull-back action for fast-paced play.

With vehicles that look and function like the real thing, LEGO Technic buildable models offer a fun introduction to engineering and mechanics for young LEGO builders and make wonderful, inspiring gifts for teens and kids - the engineers of tomorrow.

The Megalodon truck measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 9 in. (24 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide.

Contains 260 pieces.