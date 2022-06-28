Magnum White Chocolate Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

Delicious
These are my guilty secret. I love them and would eat more of them if I wasn’t a diabetic.
great taste, good value especially when on special
Lovely indulgent ice cream, only to be enjoyed occ
Good quality, nice taste, Will buy again
My grandson loves these good vaule for money
Luxury flavour in fact delicious
BEST WHITE ICE CREAM ON EARTH!
Best white chocolate ice cream on earth! Lovely and creamy with thick chocolate! Beats all the imitations! Highly recommended!
Not nearly as good as childhood memories.
Fine. Used as refreshment
Yummy
Myself and my partner really like Magnum white choc ice cream
My favorite great with any deserts.
