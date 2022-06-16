We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Extreme Cookie Cone Vanilla 4 X 110Ml

4(5)Write a review
Extreme Cookie Cone Vanilla 4 X 110Ml
£ 4.00
£0.91/100ml

Each cone** contains,** One cone (110 ml/ 71 g)

Energy
967kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1363 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookie cone with chocolate flavoured biscuit pieces (21%) with a chocolate flavoured coating, filled with vanilla flavoured ice cream and caramel sauce (8%) and decorated with chocolate chip cookie pieces (2.5%) and dark chocolate curls (2.5%)
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • Nestlé @ Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Water, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass^1, Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder^1, Cocoa Butter^1, Salted Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin), Salt, Flavourings, Whole Egg Powder, Sugar Cane Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder^1, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Colour (Carotenes), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other natural flavourings., 1^Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18 ºC. Keep Frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving**%RI*
Energy1363 kJ967 kJ12%326 kcal
Fat16 g12 g17%
of which saturates11 g7.9 g40%
Carbohydrate41 g29 g11%
of which sugars27 g19 g21%
Fibre1.1 g0.8 g-
Protein3.2 g2.3 g5%
Salt0.32 g0.22 g4%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
** One cone (110 ml/ 71 g)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---
View all Ice Cream Cones & Choc Ices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

We like all the Extreme flavours Yummy!

5 stars

We like all the Extreme flavours Yummy!

good ice cream , not so good cone very hard thick

1 stars

good ice cream , not so good cone very hard thick biscuit - will not buy again, dont recommend......

Lovely experience trying these

4 stars

i bought these to try and i loved the cones and the ice cream, I would give the product 5 stars but i found when opening the individual cones that the toppings would fall off before you had chance to put to mouth. I would defo buy again though as i loved them

Love them !!!

5 stars

we all loved these... would certainly buy again !!!

Damn….

5 stars

Tastes amazing, loved it!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here