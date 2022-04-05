Tesco Finest Smoky Miso Style Flat Iron Steaks 470G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (85%), Citrus Miso Dressing (12%) [Fructose, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Rice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Flavouring, Alcohol, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spirit Vinegar, Preservatives (Potassium Metabisulphite, Sodium Metabisulphite), Koji Starter], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Spices, Herbs, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Paprika Extract, Coriander Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.