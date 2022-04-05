We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Smoky Miso Style Flat Iron Steaks 470G

Tesco Finest Smoky Miso Style Flat Iron Steaks 470G
£ 6.00
£12.77/kg
1/2 of a pack (167g**)

Energy
1116kJ
266kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.53g

medium

26%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Seasoned flat iron beef steaks with a sachet of citrus miso dressing.
  • 21 Day Matured Perfect for the barbecue Succulent and tender steaks seasoned with a smoky glaze and served with a citrus miso dressing.
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (85%), Citrus Miso Dressing (12%) [Fructose, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Rice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Flavouring, Alcohol, Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spirit Vinegar, Preservatives (Potassium Metabisulphite, Sodium Metabisulphite), Koji Starter], Sugar, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Spices, Herbs, Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Paprika Extract, Coriander Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per the pan frying instructions above, then place on the barbecue, brush with the excess dressing from the pan and turn frequently until cooked to your liking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 4-16 mins. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until hot. Place steaks in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes each side (rare), 3-5 minutes each side (medium) or 6-7 minutes each side (well done), add the contents of the dressing sachet to the pan, over the steaks, for the final minute of cooking. Allow steaks to rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place sauce sachet to one side for later use.
    Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minues before cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

470g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (167g**)
Energy668kJ / 159kcal1116kJ / 266kcal
Fat6.1g10.2g
Saturates2.0g3.4g
Carbohydrate3.3g5.6g
Sugars3.2g5.3g
Fibre0.8g1.3g
Protein22.3g37.3g
Salt0.92g1.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 470g typically weighs 334g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Lovely tasting steak, cooked well and will definit

4 stars

Lovely tasting steak, cooked well and will definitely have again

Delicious on the BBQ

5 stars

These were lovely and cooked perfectly on the BBQ

Just don’t buy - horrible flavour!

1 stars

Truly horrible. Nobody in our family liked the taste. Please stop with I’ll those “fancy” flavours and just stick to normal bbq marinades.

