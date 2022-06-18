Tesco Roast In The Bag Bbq Whole Chicken 1.5Kg

of the reference intake* Typical values per 100g: Energy 737kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
Fresh Class A stock basted whole chicken, with added water and a sweet and sticky glaze. Without giblets.
FROM TRUSTED FARMS Bring the family together with our BBQ roast in the bag chicken designed to give you a helping hand in preparing a convenient and hassle free family meal. Perfect for summer eating, this crowd pleasing centrepiece has been coated in oak smoked paprika, salt and black pepper to create a wonderfully sweet and sticky marinade, before being sealed in an oven ready bag, designed to lock in flavour and succulence for perfect results. For a crispy skin, baste with the cooking juices after opening the bag. Return to the oven and cook for a further 20 minutes. Serve with corn bread, Smokey pit beans and deep fried pickles.
FROM TRUSTED FARMS Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
Not suitable for freezing.
Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 15 mins Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook for 55 minutes on the middle shelf in a pre-heated oven. Remove from the oven, place on a heatproof flat surface and open the bag carefully by cutting the front of the bag along the indicated lines and removing the front panel. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and return to the oven for a further 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging.
For best results, we recommend cooking in the bag.
Do not pierce or open before cooking.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
1.5kg e
Nutrition
Typical Values
Per 100g
Per 125g
Energy
737kJ / 176kcal
922kJ / 220kcal
Fat
7.4g
9.3g
Saturates
2.0g
2.5g
Carbohydrate
1.5g
1.9g
Sugars
0g
0g
Fibre
0g
0g
Protein
25.7g
32.1g
Salt
0.33g
0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
-
-
When cooked according to instructions.
-
-
Safety information
