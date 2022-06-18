We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Roast In The Bag Bbq Whole Chicken 1.5Kg

£ 5.80
£3.87/kg

Per 125g

Energy
922kJ
220kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.3g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 737kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A stock basted whole chicken, with added water and a sweet and sticky glaze. Without giblets.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Bring the family together with our BBQ roast in the bag chicken designed to give you a helping hand in preparing a convenient and hassle free family meal. Perfect for summer eating, this crowd pleasing centrepiece has been coated in oak smoked paprika, salt and black pepper to create a wonderfully sweet and sticky marinade, before being sealed in an oven ready bag, designed to lock in flavour and succulence for perfect results. For a crispy skin, baste with the cooking juices after opening the bag. Return to the oven and cook for a further 20 minutes. Serve with corn bread, Smokey pit beans and deep fried pickles.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Oven ready and seals in flavour for perfect results
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (89%), Water, Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf], Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Smoked Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Cinnamon, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 15 mins Place chicken in ovenable bag into a deep roasting tin (approx. 5cm deep). Cook for 55 minutes on the middle shelf in a pre-heated oven. Remove from the oven, place on a heatproof flat surface and open the bag carefully by cutting the front of the bag along the indicated lines and removing the front panel. Baste the chicken with the cooking juices and return to the oven for a further 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • This product is fully prepared and can be cooked in its packaging.
  • For best results, we recommend cooking in the bag.
  • Do not pierce or open before cooking.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy737kJ / 176kcal922kJ / 220kcal
Fat7.4g9.3g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate1.5g1.9g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.7g32.1g
Salt0.33g0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Lovely flavour and tender chicken, we have this with salad and it is a lovely summer dish.

Lovely. Very sweet and sticky.

5 stars

Lovely. Very sweet and sticky.

Would not recommend

1 stars

This was not nice. Not sticky or sweet bbq. Just an over riding taste of a smoked flavour.

