Maryland Ooh How Jammie Cookie 200G

Very nice change, and very tasty.
Far too sweet for me
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2026 kJ
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Chocolate Chips (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Raspberry Pieces (3%) (Fructose Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Fat, Rice Starch, Red Radish Extract, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.
Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 9 servings per pack
Pack. Don't Recycle
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (2 cookies)*
|% RI**per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2026 kJ
|425 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|22g
|4.5g
|6%
|70g
|of which saturates
|11g
|2.3g
|11%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|13.7g
|5%
|260g
|of which sugars
|32g
|6.8g
|8%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.1g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.12g
|2%
|6g
|*Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 9 servings per pack
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
