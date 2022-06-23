We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maryland Ooh How Jammie Cookie 200G

£ 1.35
£0.68/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2026 kJ

Product Description

  • Raspberry flavour cookies with chocolate chips and raspberry pieces.
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram: @marylandcookiesofficial Maryland Cookies are on a mission to celebrate all of the things that make us unique, because just like our cookies, no two people are the same! How do you do you? Tell us at www.marylandkeepitkookie.com #KeepitKookie
  • Because We Care...
  • We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • Maryland is a registered trade mark of Burton's Foods Limited
  • Ooh! how Jammie
  • You Lucky Cookie
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Chocolate Chips (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Raspberry Pieces (3%) (Fructose Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Fat, Rice Starch, Red Radish Extract, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavouring), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 9 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • ROI.
  • +44 (0)151 676 2352

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (2 cookies)*% RI**per servingRI** Adults
Energy2026 kJ425 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat22g4.5g6%70g
of which saturates11g2.3g11%20g
Carbohydrate65g13.7g5%260g
of which sugars32g6.8g8%90g
Fibre3.0g0.6g--
Protein5.4g1.1g2%50g
Salt0.57g0.12g2%6g
*Serving size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 9 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very nice change, and very tasty.

5 stars

Very nice change, and very tasty.

Far too sweet for me

1 stars

Far too sweet for me

