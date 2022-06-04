We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Pulled Pork Taco Bowl 380G

4(1)Write a review
The City Kitchen Pulled Pork Taco Bowl 380G

Each pack

Energy
2666kJ
635kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
21.1g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.5g

low

19%of the reference intake
Salt
2.17g

high

36%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 755kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Tortilla filled with cooked rice and black turtle and pinto beans mix, pork in tomato sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and green jalapeño chilli.
  • Why not roll me up and try me as a burrito instead
  • Tortilla wrap filled with smoky BBQ pulled pork, spicy rice, roasted peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and fiery jalapeños
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Sugar, Salt], Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk), Pork (6%), Tomato Purée, Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Onion, Tomato Passata, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Smoked Sugar, Chilli Powder, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Oregano, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Carefully lift the taco bowl out of the foil tray using a spatula.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Why not try me as a burrito?
800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Lift wrap out of the foil and fold into a burrito shape.
Place in a microwaveable container and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (353g**)
Energy755kJ / 180kcal2666kJ / 635kcal
Fat6.0g21.1g
Saturates2.3g8.2g
Carbohydrate22.5g79.4g
Sugars5.0g17.5g
Fibre2.9g10.1g
Protein7.6g26.8g
Salt0.62g2.17g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Tasty and packs a spicy punch. Not quite enough po

4 stars

Tasty and packs a spicy punch. Not quite enough pork and the bottom of the wrap stuck to the foil bowl it cooked in so had to eat it out of that.

