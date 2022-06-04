The City Kitchen Pulled Pork Taco Bowl 380G

Tasty and packs a spicy punch. Not quite enough po
Tasty and packs a spicy punch. Not quite enough pork and the bottom of the wrap stuck to the foil bowl it cooked in so had to eat it out of that.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 755kJ / 180kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Sugar, Salt], Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk), Pork (6%), Tomato Purée, Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Onion, Tomato Passata, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Smoked Sugar, Chilli Powder, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Oregano, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Carefully lift the taco bowl out of the foil tray using a spatula.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Why not try me as a burrito?
800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Lift wrap out of the foil and fold into a burrito shape.
Place in a microwaveable container and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Made using British pork.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
380g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (353g**)
|Energy
|755kJ / 180kcal
|2666kJ / 635kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|21.1g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|79.4g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|17.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|10.1g
|Protein
|7.6g
|26.8g
|Salt
|0.62g
|2.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
