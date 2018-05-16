Tesco Finest Hot Cross Bun Bread & Butter Pudding 550G

So disappointing
Was looking forward to this and was so disappointing as the custard was like scrambled egg and the hot cross bun top was rock hard and most of the pudding was dry A waste of mobey
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1051kJ / 252kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (26%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Sultanas (3%), Butter (Milk), Water, Currants (1%), Yeast, Concentrated Orange Juice, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Orange Peel, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Spices, Nutmeg, Flavourings, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Potato Protein, Broad Bean Protein, Lemon Peel, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Remove from carton.
4 Servings
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
550g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pudding (138g)
|Energy
|1051kJ / 252kcal
|1450kJ / 347kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|20.7g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|12.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|32.5g
|Sugars
|13.7g
|18.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.38g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
