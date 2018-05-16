We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Hot Cross Bun Bread & Butter Pudding 550G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Hot Cross Bun Bread & Butter Pudding 550G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

1/4 of a pudding

Energy
1450kJ
347kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
20.7g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.8g

high

64%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.9g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

low

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1051kJ / 252kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced hot cross buns with sultanas and currants, set in a custard made with whipping cream.
  • Our chefs layer spiced, buttery hot cross buns and cover them in a Madagascan vanilla custard. The pudding is then baked to give it a rich and creamy texture.
  • Spiced, buttery hot cross buns packed with orange soaked sultanas and currants baked in a smooth, creamy Madagascan vanilla custard.
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (26%), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Sugar, Sultanas (3%), Butter (Milk), Water, Currants (1%), Yeast, Concentrated Orange Juice, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Orange Peel, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Spices, Nutmeg, Flavourings, Pea Protein, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Potato Protein, Broad Bean Protein, Lemon Peel, Colour (Algal Carotenes), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from carton.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pudding (138g)
Energy1051kJ / 252kcal1450kJ / 347kcal
Fat15.0g20.7g
Saturates9.2g12.8g
Carbohydrate23.5g32.5g
Sugars13.7g18.9g
Fibre0.9g1.2g
Protein5.2g7.1g
Salt0.28g0.38g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
View all Sharing Desserts & Puddings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

So disappointing

1 stars

Was looking forward to this and was so disappointing as the custard was like scrambled egg and the hot cross bun top was rock hard and most of the pudding was dry A waste of mobey

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here