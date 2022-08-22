LITTLE LIVE PETS SCRUFF A LUV LIL SNIPPERS

Cut their fur to reveal and rescue your mystery pet! New from Scruff-a-Luvs, introducing Cutie Cuts Lil' Snippers. Like a true Scruff, each Lil' Snipper starts off with a head full of hair and they need your help to give them a much needed haircut! Open the cute handbag to reveal your mystery fluff ball waiting inside. Use the scissors to cut away all that excess fur and reveal your new pet pal! Then, use the cute heart shaped comb to style them! Pop your new FFF (Furry Friend Forever) back into the fashionable handbag carrier case and take them with you everywhere! There are 16 characters to collect, and each Lil Snipper has it's own fun and colorful hair-do! Will you find a puppy, a llama, or a kitten - what color fur do they have? Is it ombre, or glittery? What color are their eyes? There are even the ultra-rare hedgehog and llama to collect with multi-colored hair and eyes! They all come in different poses too - will they be sitting, standing or lying down on all fours?

NEW Lil Snippers with scissors to cut fur and reveal your new pet pal! There are 16 characters to collect! Which Lil Snipper will you rescue? Cut their fur and groom them! Take the child-friendly scissors to slowly snip away all that overgrown hair. Comb and style your new little pet pal, pop them back into the handbag and take your new furry friend with you everywhere! There are 4 different levels of character rarity to collect - from common, uncommon, rare and of course two adorable ultra rare characters with multi-colored hair and eyes! Use the cute heart shape comb to style them! Love your Lil' Snippers and rescue them all! There are 16 to collect.

Lower age limit

5 Years