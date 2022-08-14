Tesco Korean Inspired Beef Stir Fry Strips 350G

Lovely flavouring
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 736kJ / 175kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Flavouring, Red Pepper, Salt, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Black Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Smoked Salt, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: STIR FRY Chilled: 4-6 mins. Heat a little oil in a wok or frying pan until very hot. Add the beef strips, turning frequently.
Made using British beef.
3 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (102g**)
|Energy
|736kJ / 175kcal
|751kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|25.5g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.87g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 306g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Has a nice spicy and very tasty yum
Used in a stir fry and really enjoyed. Will definitely try again.