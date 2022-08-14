We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Korean Inspired Beef Stir Fry Strips 350G

Tesco Korean Inspired Beef Stir Fry Strips 350G
£4.25
£12.15/kg

1/3 of a pack

Energy
751kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.87g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 736kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Beef strips in a spicy chilli, garlic, onion and ginger marinade.
  • From trusted farms. Thinly sliced prime cuts seasoned with chilli and ginger
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Dried Garlic, Flavouring, Red Pepper, Salt, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Black Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Smoked Salt, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder.

 

 

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: STIR FRY Chilled: 4-6 mins. Heat a little oil in a wok or frying pan until very hot. Add the beef strips, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (102g**)
Energy736kJ / 175kcal751kJ / 178kcal
Fat5.2g5.3g
Saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate6.1g6.2g
Sugars2.9g3.0g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein25.5g26.0g
Salt0.86g0.87g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 306g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lovely flavouring

5 stars

Has a nice spicy and very tasty yum

Will definitely try again

5 stars

Used in a stir fry and really enjoyed. Will definitely try again.

