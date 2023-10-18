Paw Patrol 3.5 Inch Gund Core Plush

The plucky pups of PAW Patrol are ready to save the day as cuddly GUND plush! This 3.5-inch miniature plush assortment features the adventurous puppy squad in their signature uniforms, ready to go on an adventure with a new friend! 20-unit clip strip assortment includes Chase (5), Zuma (2), Marshall (5), Skye (4), Rubble (2), and Rocky (2). Styles may vary.

SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 1 & up. THE PERFECT GIFT: The GUND Paw Patrol collection of the courageous squad from the hit cartoon makes perfect gifts for birthdays, Easter, Christmas, & more for fans of PAW Patrol and puppies! QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for quality, soft, huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages, from infants & toddlers to adults, perfect for play, collecting & cuddling.

Lower age limit

1 Years