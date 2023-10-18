We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Paw Patrol 3.5 Inch Gund Core Plush

Paw Patrol 3.5 Inch Gund Core Plush

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£5.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Paw Patrol 3.5 Inch Gund Core Plush
The plucky pups of PAW Patrol are ready to save the day as cuddly GUND plush! This 3.5-inch miniature plush assortment features the adventurous puppy squad in their signature uniforms, ready to go on an adventure with a new friend! 20-unit clip strip assortment includes Chase (5), Zuma (2), Marshall (5), Skye (4), Rubble (2), and Rocky (2). Styles may vary.
20-unit clip strip assortment includes Chase (5), Zuma (2), Marshall (5), Skye (4), Rubble (2), and Rocky (2). Styles may vary.SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 1 & up.THE PERFECT GIFT: The GUND Paw Patrol collection of the courageous squad from the hit cartoon makes perfect gifts for birthdays, Easter, Christmas, & more for fans of PAW Patrol and puppies!QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for quality, soft, huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages, from infants & toddlers to adults, perfect for play, collecting & cuddling.

Lower age limit

1 Years

View all Soft Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here