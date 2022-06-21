We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

5 Surprise Fashion Mini Brands

5 Surprise Fashion Mini Brands

5(1)
Write a review

£11.00

£11.00/each

5 Surprise Fashion Mini Brands
Collect the Trendy Mini Handbag Range: There are 11 high fashion one of a kind hand finished bags to collect including 2 rare metallic bags. Collect them all!Collect the Perfect Fashion Accessories: The perfect accessories. Including functioning make up compact and the cutest sidekick pup.Perfect Doll Accessories: These super cool bags and accessories are the perfect size for dolls.Rare Minis to Collect: There are 2 rare metallic bags to collect.Including Scented Accessories - Collect the super cute scented perfume bottles and make up accessories.5 Surprise Mini Fashion are premium fashion handbags which are the trendiest super cool collectable accessory for all fashionistas! Unwrap and reveal the all new capsule to reveal 1 designer handbag and 4 little accessories for getting all dolled up. There are 11 unique designs, each with real working clasps and real details. There are awesome different handbag styles with crossbody and shoulder bags. Unbox 40+ deluxe fashion surprises! There are 11 beautiful bags to collect including 2 rare metallic bags.
H9.5cm x W9.5cm x D9.5cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

