5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands

5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands

£9.00

£9.00/each

5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands
By Zuru. Create Your Mini Shopping World: Check off the miniature Disney brands you find on your collector's guide shopping list!Incredible New Disney Minis: Perfect replicas of your favourite Disney toy characters, with incredible design detail to delight collectors, kids and kids at heart.So Many Minis: With over 70 miniatures to collect there is a Disney Toy Store mini for everyone. Rare Minis: Can you find the ultra rare Gold minis?6 Accessories to Collect: 6 miniature shopping accessories for storing and displaying your collection! Collect shelves and Disney Store shopping bags to create your own miniature shopping world!Introducing new Real miniature Disney Toy Store collectables There are over 70 miniatures of your favourite Disney brands to collect from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Mickey & Friends and Disney Princesses. Find minis of your favourite characters like Spiderman, Darth Vader, Elsa from Frozen, Mickey Mouse and friends and Buzz Lightyear. Collect them all including special accessories to recreate your own Disney store! What 5 surprises will you unbox?
H8.5cm x W8.5cm x D8.5cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

