Teamsterz Shark/Dino Launcher 1 Car

Send your car speeding away with the Teamsterz Dino Launcher! Push down on the Dino's head to launch the car out of the jaws and see how far it goes! Available in an assortment of 2 colourways, either green or brown and includes 1 x diecast car for immediate play! The perfect gift for any enthusiastic little racer, offering hours of imaginative fun! Suitable for ages 3 years +.

H6.8cm x W12.8cm x D10.9cm

Produce of

Made in China

Lower age limit

36 Months