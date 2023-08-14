We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Teamsterz Shark/Dino Launcher 1 Car
image 1 of Teamsterz Shark/Dino Launcher 1 Car

Teamsterz Shark/Dino Launcher 1 Car

£6.00

£6.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Teamsterz Shark/Dino Launcher 1 Car
Send your car speeding away with the Teamsterz Dino Launcher! Push down on the Dino's head to launch the car out of the jaws and see how far it goes! Available in an assortment of 2 colourways, either green or brown and includes 1 x diecast car for immediate play! The perfect gift for any enthusiastic little racer, offering hours of imaginative fun! Suitable for ages 3 years +.
H6.8cm x W12.8cm x D10.9cm
The dinosaur head car launcher includes 1 diecast carPush down on the head to launch a speeding car out the dino's jaws!The perfect gift for any enthusiastic little racer, offering hours of imaginative fune

Produce of

Made in China

Lower age limit

36 Months

