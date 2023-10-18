Robo Alive Dino Fossil Find Egg

Dig Up Your Dino: Dig through rock, sand and slime using the excavation tool to find all the Dino Fossil pieces. Dino Lights And Sounds: Once assembled, this dinosaur skeleton comes to life! Pull on the dinosaurs tail to see its eyes light up and let out a fearsome dino roar! Join the adventure with Robo Alive Dino Fossil Find! Dig through rock, sand, and slime using the excavation tool to find 1 of 4 dinosaur fossils. Have you discovered the fearsome T-Rex, terrifying Triceratops, awesome Ankylosaurus or the striking Stegosaurs? Assemble the fossil pieces to bring your dinosaur skeleton to life! With light up eyes and realistic dinosaur roars, these Dino fossils are like nothing you've seen before. Which prehistoric dinosaur will you find?

H23cm x W17.2cm x D14.8cm Batteries Included

Its Alive: Assemble the fossil pieces to bring your Dino skeleton to life!

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

