Dynamite Sauce 3Pack
Product Description
- Dynamite Sauce 3Pack
- This hot sauce set will blow your taste-buds off! Flavours will detonate as you pair each sauce with a different food and experiment with incredible flavour combinations!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® A 000509, www.fsc.org
- © 2023 The Modern Gourmet International
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 14 days.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Warnings
- Warning: Chilli is an irritant, avoid contact with eyes. Please wash your hands thoroughly after using chilli sauce.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Mebourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Distributor address
Return to
- Modern Gourmet Foods Europe Limited,
- The Block Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
3 x 85g ℮
Safety information
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Chilli (18.5%), Salt, Acidity Regulators (E260, E330), Thickener (E415), Preservative (E202), Colour (E150a)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|38
|(kcal)
|9
|Fat (g)
|0.1
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.6
|- of which Sugars (g)
|1
|Fibre (g)
|0.2
|Protein (g)
|0.3
|Salt (g)
|4.8
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Chilli (21%), Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder (2%), Acidity Regulators (E260, E330), Thickener (E415), Chilli Powder, Preservative (E202)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|108
|(kcal)
|26
|Fat (g)
|0.2
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|5.1
|- of which Sugars (g)
|1.9
|Fibre (g)
|0.3
|Protein (g)
|0.7
|Salt (g)
|3.8
Information
Ingredients
Water, Jalapeno Pepper (14%), Garlic, Onion, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E260), Thickener (E415), Flavouring, Concentrated Chilli Extract, Preservative (E202), Colour (E150a)
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|46
|(kcal)
|11
|Fat (g)
|0.2
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.5
|- of which Sugars (g)
|1
|Fibre (g)
|0.2
|Protein (g)
|0.7
|Salt (g)
|5.8
