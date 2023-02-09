Zuru Oosh Putty

Tear it, bounce it or stretch it into any shape you want!Encourages creativity, self-expression and develops fine-motor skills. Shape your next creation with Oosh Putty by ZURU! Tear it, bounce it or stretch it into any shape you want! Mold it into a ball and make it bounce all around. Oosh Putty encourages creativity, self-expression and develops fine-motor skills! Perfect for arts and crafts and school projects. Non-sticky and features stress relieving properties for children and adults. Available in 4 vibrant and fun colours.

H16.5cm x W12cm x D2.2cm

Perfect for arts and crafts and school projects Available in 4 vibrant and fun colours!Complies with International Testing Standards

Lower age limit

8 Years