Zuru Buncho Balloons 8Pk
- Zuru Buncho Balloons 8Pk
- Quick-Fill: Unleash fun with speed & ease this summer with Bunch O Balloons; Fill & Tie 100 Water Balloons in 60 Seconds. Simply attach the stem to a hose, fill them big & shake to make hundreds of Water Balloons in seconds. Yup, it really is that easy!
- No More Tying: Bunch O Balloons patented O-ring technology means there is no tying necessary. These innovative Water Balloons Self-Seal, leaving you more time to play! Fill your water balloon battles with a spark of color with the brightest, most vibrant water balloons ever! Neon Bunch O Balloons!
- Sustainability: Bunch O Balloons stems and caps are now made from certified and traceable, recycled plastic. The balloons pieces are made from ‘natural rubber', a material derived from plants! Join us in unleashing a more sustainable summer.
- Unleash the brightest summer yet, with Bunch O Balloons Neon Splash water balloons! Add zest to your summer with the most vibrant & radiant colored water balloons ever - Neon Bunch O Balloons! Fill and Tie 100 Neon water balloons in less than 60 seconds with these sensational self-tying Neon water balloons! With innovative O-Ring technology and Rapid Fill capabilities, say goodbye to the stress and mess of filling individual water balloons and say hello to never ending splash out loud fun! Simply connect to a tap or a hose, fill and make hundreds of water balloons with no hand-tying. Take them to a pool party, to your backyard, to a barbecue, or anywhere summer occasion to unleash summer no matter where you are! Summer's too short, make sure you spend it having splashing, refreshing fun! This pack includes 8 Bunch O Balloons (265 Self-tying, Rapid Fill Water Balloons). Bunch O Balloons is the award-winning (Toy of the Year) patented innovation that helps you make the most out of summer with friends and family, by giving you more time to play!
- H30cm x W30cm x D7cm
- Choking hazard -Small pieces - Not for children under 3 years Recommended Age 3+
3 Years
8 x Packs
Choking hazard -Small pieces - Not for children under 3 years Recommended Age 3+
