We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Go Play 3 Ring 90Cm Pool Blue

5(1)Write a review
Go Play 3 Ring 90Cm Pool Blue
£ 6.00
£2.00/each
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Go Play 3 Ring 90Cm Pool Blue
  • This pool is designed to get kids moving, grooving and out of the house and puts the focus back on fun!
  • It can be used as a pool and ball pit for indoor and outdoor use.
  • Easy to set up, the play pool's three air chambers can be quickly inflated via an air pump (not included).
  • The play pool makes it possible for kids to take a refreshing dip in the pool right in their own garden. Following the latest fashions and trends, these inflatable pools are fun and offer kids hours of endless summer fun. Easy to inflate, deflate and store, kiddie pools are a conveniently simple option for families and a great way to introduce young ones to water.
  • H22cm x W90cm
  • Pump not included.
  • The 3-ring construction is not only eye catching but adds stability and durability

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Wipe clean only

Warnings

  • For use under adult supervision.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x Ring Pool

Safety information

For use under adult supervision.

View all Outdoor Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

great

5 stars

This paddle pool bring so much joy to my 97 year old grandma who loves tiny little paddle pool my dog called barbra also loves it

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here