Star Wars Puzzle Assortment

The Galactic Empire's plans to finish their ultimate weapon may have been foiled, but you'll be able to complete this Star Wars Death Star 1000-piece Jigsaw Puzzle from Ridley's Games!

You'll be constructing the second Death Star from Return of the Jedi that is still under construction as it orbits the forest moon of Endor. It's also double-sided, so if you're looking for an extra challenge, piece it together from the side that features the planet killer's detailed schematics!

The unique circular format allows for easier collaboration around the table, and the 1000 pieces come in a paper rather than plastic bag. Before puzzling, peruse the handy guide poster to get you started on this incredible jigsaw that has a finished diameter of 68cm/26.8".