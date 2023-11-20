We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Selfish Star Wars Game

This product is available for delivery or collection from 26/10/2023

You are searching the galaxy for the Rebel scum aboard the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars Selfish from Ridley's Games! This devious strategy game is a race across the galaxy to be the first to capture the Millennium Falcon.Play as Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, Emperor Palpatine or a Tie Pilot and attempt to move closer towards victory while desperately preserving your fuel supply and simultaneously sabotaging your fellow players. Upgrade your ship with an array of powerful weapons, needed to survive against Exogorths, asteroid fields, gravity wells, and most dangerous of all, each other!Do you have what it takes to survive, and better yet, make sure you're the only one that does? Includes: Instructions, 5 Player Cards, 5 Player Mats, 39 Space Cards, 48 Fuel Cards, 31 Upgrade Cards, 1 Millennium Falcon Card and 1 Galaxy Guide. 2-5 players. Ages 8+. Average 20mins playtime.
H16.2cm x W21cm x D4.5cm
Perfect Gift/Game for Any Star Wars Fan!

Preparation and Usage

Ages 8+

Lower age limit

3 Years

