Heat & Enjoy Southern Fried Chicken Poppets 190G

Write a review
Heat & Enjoy Southern Fried Chicken Poppets 190G
£ 1.40
£7.37/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
682kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 187kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped formed chicken breast with added water, in a southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • Succulent chicken coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Succulent chicken coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 15 mins oven
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (66%), Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Modified Potato Starch, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Glucose, Flavouring, Salt, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Fennel, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Barley Malt Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Citrate), Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Yeast, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 13-15 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (87g**)
Energy784kJ / 187kcal682kJ / 162kcal
Fat6.7g5.8g
Saturates0.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate9.6g8.4g
Sugars0.8g0.7g
Fibre3.2g2.8g
Protein20.4g17.7g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 173g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Maccies anyone?

5 stars

These are JUST like mcdonalds nuggets!

