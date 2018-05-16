Deliciously Ella Super Greens Soup 525G

Product Description
- Greens soup packed with peas, broccoli, spinach and courgette
- For more delicious ways to feel better join our community www.deliciouslyella.com
- Our super greens soup is full of fresh green veggies with spinach, broccoli, courgette and peas. Cannellini beans, garlic, sunflower seeds and nutritional yeast then gives a smooth, creamy finish
- With fresh greens, cannellini beans & touch of garlic
- 100% plant-based
- Naturally high in fibre and protein
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 525G
- Naturally high in fibre
- Naturally high in protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Onions, Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Leek, Sea Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf Infusion (Bay Leaf, Water)), Broccoli (9%), Peas (9%), Cannellini Beans (8%), Spinach (5%), Coconut Milk, Courgette (4%), Potato, Garlic, Sunflower Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coriander, Sea Salt, Ground Cumin, Lemon Juice, Ground White Pepper
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened use within 24 hours suitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly before use For use by date see rim of lid
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly, microwave cook (700W) for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally
Produce of
Made with love in the UK
Name and address
- Deliciously Ella,
- 25-26 Poland Street,
- London,
- W1F 8QN.
- Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
- Block 3,
Net Contents
525g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 525g pot
|Energy
|219kJ
|1150kJ
|-
|53kcal
|278kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|14.2g
|of which saturates
|0.83g
|4.4g
|carbohydrate
|2.4g
|12.6g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|7.9g
|fibre
|2.5g
|13.1g
|Protein
|3.4g
|17.8g
|salt
|0.58g
|3.02g
