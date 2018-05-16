We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deliciously Ella Super Greens Soup 525G

image 1 of Deliciously Ella Super Greens Soup 525G
£ 2.75
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Greens soup packed with peas, broccoli, spinach and courgette
  • For more delicious ways to feel better join our community www.deliciouslyella.com
  • Our super greens soup is full of fresh green veggies with spinach, broccoli, courgette and peas. Cannellini beans, garlic, sunflower seeds and nutritional yeast then gives a smooth, creamy finish
  • With fresh greens, cannellini beans & touch of garlic
  • 100% plant-based
  • Naturally high in fibre and protein
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 525G
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onions, Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Leek, Sea Salt, Garlic, Parsley, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf Infusion (Bay Leaf, Water)), Broccoli (9%), Peas (9%), Cannellini Beans (8%), Spinach (5%), Coconut Milk, Courgette (4%), Potato, Garlic, Sunflower Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coriander, Sea Salt, Ground Cumin, Lemon Juice, Ground White Pepper

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened use within 24 hours suitable for home freezing. Defrost thoroughly before use For use by date see rim of lid

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid and replace lightly, microwave cook (700W) for 3 minutes, stirring halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & heat gently until piping hot, stirring occasionally

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,
  • Harcourt Centre,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 A339.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

525g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 525g pot
Energy219kJ1150kJ
-53kcal278kcal
Fat2.7g14.2g
of which saturates0.83g4.4g
carbohydrate2.4g12.6g
of which sugars1.5g7.9g
fibre2.5g13.1g
Protein3.4g17.8g
salt0.58g3.02g
