Wicked Kitchen Golden Rice 300G

GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
Good as gold Golden spiced rice with a pop of peas and red pepper
Pack size: 300G
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Peas (16%), Red Pepper (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cumin Seed, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Curcumin).
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. For best results oven heat. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20 mins. Add 3 tablespoons of water and stir. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins Decant into a microwaveable container, add 3 tablespoons of water, stir and cover loosely. Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Tray. Recycle
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
