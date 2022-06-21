We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Golden Rice 300G

Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Golden Rice 300G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

1/2 of a pack

Energy
814kJ
193kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked long grain rice with peas and red pepper.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Good as gold Golden spiced rice with a pop of peas and red pepper
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Peas (16%), Red Pepper (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cumin Seed, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Curcumin).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. For best results oven heat. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20 mins. Add 3 tablespoons of water and stir. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Decant into a microwaveable container, add 3 tablespoons of water, stir and cover loosely.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

nice and tasty and reasonable value for vegan prod

4 stars

nice and tasty and reasonable value for vegan products.

Not pleasant

2 stars

Dry and all I could taste was cumin, wouldn’t buy again.

Delicious, will buy again

5 stars

Delicious, easy to add to other dishes, will buy again.

Gritty

1 stars

Gritty texture, over-spiced. Went in the bin.

