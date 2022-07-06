Jamie Oliver Mega Meatball Pizza 457G

Would buy again
Base and flavour good, a bit less indulgent than others but then you're rewarded with a slightly lower calorie weekend treat!
A waste of money.
Trying to get this out of the box and onto the shelf in oven, pizza broke up into pieces with a quarter of it ending on the floor.. no idea what it tastes like as had to put it in the bin. A waste of money.
No flavour at all
Tasteless bland cardboard. Overpriced, your paying for the name not a quality product.
Best supermarket pizza
Best supermarket pizza I've ever tried, and I've tried many.
Everything Lacking
Dough did not taste doughy, tomato sauce did not taste tomatoey, cheese did not taste cheesey and meatballs did not taste meaty. Very disappointing and a waste of money.
As bland as it comes
Has Jamie actually tasted this, I suspect not! Italians would be spitting on him having brought such blandness and disgrace to one of their national dishes! It tastes mildly sweet and the meatballs do not have a meaty texture to them, they're almost powdery in texture. Another classic case of using a name to sell a product but skimping on taste, flavour and quality. Style over substance like so many ready made food products these days....seriously, save your money.
Could be better
A nice enough pizza, but light on the toppings. Not very good value for money.
Like food, but not quite
As I removed the pizza from the oven I knew all was not well. It bore very little resemblance to the picture on the box. For a start the cheese (if there at all to begin with) seemed to have done a swift one...along with any taste that dearest Jamie may or may not have insinuated into this pizza. The base was authentic enough but the bland flavour of sourdough wasn't enough to keep me going for long. The 'meat'balls bore a closer resemblance to Paxo than actual pork (of which I suspect there was but a sprinkling) and the red pepper had gently merged with the sauce in order to hide it's disgrace at having been a part of this poor excuse for sustenance. The ingredients state that salt is included, possibly 2 grains.. we shall never know. Clearly a meal for those who have few tastebuds but a cracking sense of imagination. I wouldn't bother if I were you.
One Of The best Italian Pizza! TheBEST pizza Dough
Delicious Italian Pizza. Just the right amount of topping as Italian people love it. Lovely dough. One of the best pizza dough I have ever ate from supermarket. Definitely recommend it.
Bland- tasteless
Just like the other pizzas in this range it was a really disappointing bland pizza Very little topping and not so mega meatballs