Jamie Oliver Mega Meatball Pizza 457G

2.3(10)Write a review
£ 5.50
£1.21/100g
Clubcard Price

Per 1/2 pizza (approx. 228g)

Energy
2290kJ
544kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
16.6g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.4g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.60g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wood-fired pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, meatballs & red peppers
  • For more cooking inspiration, visit jamieoliver.com
  • Discover more delicious products at chefbrand.co.uk
  • Wood-fired, hand-stretched sourdough pizza base topped with my 5-veg tomato sauce, British pork meatballs, sweet red peppers and mozzarella cheese
  • "I hope you enjoy my meatball pizza. It was really important to me to give you a truly Italian hand-stretched, wood-fired sourdough pizza base. It's topped with my delicious 5-veg sauce, bumping up the taste, plus herby pork meatballs, sweet red peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with an exciting mixed salad, it's an easy dinner-for-two. Happy days."
  • Jamie O
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • © 2021 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd.
  • Food photography: Ella Miller
  • Portrait photography: Sam Robinson
  • Jamie Oliver is a registered trademark
  • Herby & Tasty
  • Pack size: 457G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, 5-Veg Tomato Sauce (11%) (Tomato Purée, Carrot, Onion, Water, Red Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Thyme, Vegetable Extract, Oregano, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts), Mozzarella Cheese (11%) (Milk), Water, Meatballs (10%) [British Pork, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Potato Starch, Dextrose, Herbs (Oregano, Thyme, Basil, Sage), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spices (Fennel, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder), Oregano, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Pork Fat, Sugar, Salt], Tomato Pulp, Tomato Passata, Red Pepper (3%), Sunflower Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Flakes, Grated Hard Cheese (Milk), Yeast, lodised Salt, Olive Oil, Sugar, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Oregano, Basil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use-by date, see front of pack. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas 6. Remove all packaging, and even out the topping, if needs be. Place the pizza directly on the middle shelf in the oven. Cook for 11 minutes, or until golden, crisp at the edges and bubbling. Cooking appliances may vary, ensure the pizza is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Chef Brand Ltd,
  • GB - 22 Bessemer Park,
  • Milkwood Rd,
  • London,
  • SE24 0HG.

Net Contents

457g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pizza (approx. 228g)
Energy kJ/kcal1005kJ/239kcal2290kJ/544kcal
Fat7.3g16.6g
(of which saturates)2.5g5.7g
Carbohydrate32.8g74.8g
(of which sugars)3.7g8.4g
Fibre1.6g3.6g
Protein9.7g22.1g
Salt0.70g1.60g
Contains 2 servings--
10 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Would buy again

4 stars

Base and flavour good, a bit less indulgent than others but then you're rewarded with a slightly lower calorie weekend treat!

A waste of money.

1 stars

Trying to get this out of the box and onto the shelf in oven, pizza broke up into pieces with a quarter of it ending on the floor.. no idea what it tastes like as had to put it in the bin. A waste of money.

No flavour at all

1 stars

Tasteless bland cardboard. Overpriced, your paying for the name not a quality product.

Best supermarket pizza

5 stars

Best supermarket pizza I've ever tried, and I've tried many.

Everything Lacking

1 stars

Dough did not taste doughy, tomato sauce did not taste tomatoey, cheese did not taste cheesey and meatballs did not taste meaty. Very disappointing and a waste of money.

As bland as it comes

1 stars

Has Jamie actually tasted this, I suspect not! Italians would be spitting on him having brought such blandness and disgrace to one of their national dishes! It tastes mildly sweet and the meatballs do not have a meaty texture to them, they're almost powdery in texture. Another classic case of using a name to sell a product but skimping on taste, flavour and quality. Style over substance like so many ready made food products these days....seriously, save your money.

Could be better

3 stars

A nice enough pizza, but light on the toppings. Not very good value for money.

Like food, but not quite

1 stars

As I removed the pizza from the oven I knew all was not well. It bore very little resemblance to the picture on the box. For a start the cheese (if there at all to begin with) seemed to have done a swift one...along with any taste that dearest Jamie may or may not have insinuated into this pizza. The base was authentic enough but the bland flavour of sourdough wasn't enough to keep me going for long. The 'meat'balls bore a closer resemblance to Paxo than actual pork (of which I suspect there was but a sprinkling) and the red pepper had gently merged with the sauce in order to hide it's disgrace at having been a part of this poor excuse for sustenance. The ingredients state that salt is included, possibly 2 grains.. we shall never know. Clearly a meal for those who have few tastebuds but a cracking sense of imagination. I wouldn't bother if I were you.

One Of The best Italian Pizza! TheBEST pizza Dough

5 stars

Delicious Italian Pizza. Just the right amount of topping as Italian people love it. Lovely dough. One of the best pizza dough I have ever ate from supermarket. Definitely recommend it.

Bland- tasteless

1 stars

Just like the other pizzas in this range it was a really disappointing bland pizza Very little topping and not so mega meatballs

