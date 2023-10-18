Top Trivia Assortment

Jam-packed with 1000 fascinating trivia questions on all the fads, fashion and fun from the tremendous two-thousands. From Emo's to iPods, Bush to Obama, it's a terrific trip down memory lane. Whether you preferred Love Actually or Avatar, Kanye or The Killers, you'll certainly enjoy this ultimate quiz card pack. Play in teams or individually, you will find 1,000 questions on 50 double sided large format cards, ranging from weird trivia to serious facts.

The series also comes with 1,000 questions on the 80's and another on the 90's.

Massive value with 1,000 trivia questions in each pack.

Lower age limit

14 Years