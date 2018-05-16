Tesco Finest Veal Mince 10% Fat 400G

Per 125g
- Energy
- 779kJ
-
- 186kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.2g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
low
Product Description
- Rosé veal mince 10% fat.
- Typical percentage of fat content under 10%. Typical percentage of collagen/meat protein ratio under 15%.
- TENDER VEAL TYPICALLY 10% FAT Tender British rosé veal with a naturally delicate flavour.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere, Minced meat products require thorough cooking prior to consumption, Made using fresh and frozen meat
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.