We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Veal Mince 10% Fat 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Veal Mince 10% Fat 400G
£5.50
£13.75/kg

Per 125g

Energy
779kJ
186kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

low

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Rosé veal mince 10% fat.
  • Typical percentage of fat content under 10%. Typical percentage of collagen/meat protein ratio under 15%.
  • TENDER VEAL TYPICALLY 10% FAT Tender British rosé veal with a naturally delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere, Minced meat products require thorough cooking prior to consumption, Made using fresh and frozen meat

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Duck, Venison & Game

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here