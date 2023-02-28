We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jurrasic World Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Single Pack

Jurrasic World Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Single Pack

4.5(113)
£15.00

£15.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Jurrasic World Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Single Pack
Return to Jurassic World and discover more incredible prehistoric creatures in a whole new way! From the makers of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu come more of the stretchiest dinosaurs to jump off the big screen! Jurassic World Stretch Heroes are amazingly stretchy fun! Grab and stretch your Dino's arms and legs. These incredible realistic, flexing dinosaurs can stretch to 3 times their normal size! When you let them go, they return back to their original shape and size! Complete with awesome CHOMP-EFFECT jaws these super stretchy and super strong, Jurassic World Stretch Heroes provide boys and girls a totally new GOOEY way to play with action figures with no mess. Collect four popular Jurassic World dinosaurs: Blue, T. Rex, Giganotosaurus and Pyroraptor to create your own stretchy dinosaur world.
Heroes of Goo Jit Zu brings you the new Jurassic World Stretch Dinos.Realistic and so stretchable! These Dinosaurs stretch up to 3 times their size!Grab and stretch your Dino's arms and legs! Let go and your Dino will return to its original size.Collect all the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Jurassic World characters: Blue, T. Rex, Giganotosaurus and Pyroraptor!Heroes of Goo Jit Zu provides kids with a new GOOEY way to play with action figures, with no mess!

