Jurrasic World Heroes Of Goo Jit Zu Single Pack

Return to Jurassic World and discover more incredible prehistoric creatures in a whole new way! From the makers of Heroes of Goo Jit Zu come more of the stretchiest dinosaurs to jump off the big screen! Jurassic World Stretch Heroes are amazingly stretchy fun! Grab and stretch your Dino's arms and legs. These incredible realistic, flexing dinosaurs can stretch to 3 times their normal size! When you let them go, they return back to their original shape and size! Complete with awesome CHOMP-EFFECT jaws these super stretchy and super strong, Jurassic World Stretch Heroes provide boys and girls a totally new GOOEY way to play with action figures with no mess. Collect four popular Jurassic World dinosaurs: Blue, T. Rex, Giganotosaurus and Pyroraptor to create your own stretchy dinosaur world.