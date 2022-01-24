We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Yo! Japanese Sweet Chilli Chicken 450G

5(2)Write a review
Yo! Japanese Sweet Chilli Chicken 450G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£4.20
£9.34/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

Product Description

  • Fried marinated chicken breast pieces in a potato starch coating served with sweet chilli sauce, red onions, red and yellow peppers and sticky rice.
  • For Mo' Yo! follow us on social and at yosushi.com
  • YO! have chosen wisely
  • Since YO! burst onto the scene back in 1997 and introduced vibrant Japanese food and the kaiten conveyor belt to UK, we've never stopped exploring the rich culinary traditions of Japan. Our freshly prepared dishes are bursting with the authentic tastes and textures of the country that invented sushi & katsu curry. Now you can enjoy our delicious range of Japan-inspired dishes in your own home. Time to grab life by the chopsticks!
  • Kerry Foods Limited under license from YO! Sushi Limited and YO! Sushi UK Limited.
  • Karaage chicken in a sweet chilli sauce served with sticky rice
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Round Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Leaf), Fried Marinated Chicken (16%) (Chicken Breast, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Mirin, Sugar, Salt, Fermented Soya Bean, Wheat, Chilli Powder, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper), Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon, Fermented Soya Bean, Wheat

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date; see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Do not exceed the use by date. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for freezing. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800w 4 mins 30 secs, 900w 4 mins
Remove sleeve. Pierce film. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat.
If cooking from frozen, halfway through heating, peel back film and stir components individually.
Re-cover and continue heating. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving. Do not reheat.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heat to Eat
For best results heat from chilled.
Appliances vary, these instructions have been given as a guide.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using EU chicken

Number of uses

This pack contains a single serving

Warnings

  • WARNINGS:
  • Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some small bones may remain. Whole lime leaves may be present.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Thorpe Lea Manor,
  • Thorpe Lea Road,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,

Return to

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Thorpe Lea Manor,
  • Thorpe Lea Road,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per Pack
Energy641kJ2726kJ
-152kcal646kcal
Fat3.3g14.2g
of which saturates0.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate25.1g106.9g
of which sugars5.6g23.8g
Fibre1.2g5.1g
Protein4.8g20.3g
Salt0.49g2.10g
This pack contains a single serving--

Safety information

WARNINGS: Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some small bones may remain. Whole lime leaves may be present.

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fabulous

5 stars

Absolutely delicious flavour and amazing juicy pieces of chicken. Best ready meal ever

Loved it

5 stars

Really yummy

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here