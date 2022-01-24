Yo! Japanese Sweet Chilli Chicken 450G

Fabulous
Absolutely delicious flavour and amazing juicy pieces of chicken. Best ready meal ever
Loved it
Really yummy
Cooked Rice (Water, Round Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Leaf), Fried Marinated Chicken (16%) (Chicken Breast, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Mirin, Sugar, Salt, Fermented Soya Bean, Wheat, Chilli Powder, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper), Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli, Garlic Purée, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon, Fermented Soya Bean, Wheat
For use by date; see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Do not exceed the use by date. Once opened, use immediately.Suitable for freezing. Freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month.
Microwave
Instructions: 800w 4 mins 30 secs, 900w 4 mins
Remove sleeve. Pierce film. Place on a microwaveable plate and heat.
If cooking from frozen, halfway through heating, peel back film and stir components individually.
Re-cover and continue heating. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Stir before serving. Do not reheat.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heat to Eat
For best results heat from chilled.
Appliances vary, these instructions have been given as a guide.
Produced in the UK using EU chicken
This pack contains a single serving
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per Pack
|Energy
|641kJ
|2726kJ
|-
|152kcal
|646kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|14.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|25.1g
|106.9g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|23.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|5.1g
|Protein
|4.8g
|20.3g
|Salt
|0.49g
|2.10g
|This pack contains a single serving
|-
|-
WARNINGS: Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some small bones may remain. Whole lime leaves may be present.
