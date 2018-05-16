Dean's Spiced Clementine Shortbread Squares 200G

Product Description
- Spiced Clementine Shortbread Squares
- Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
- Our traditional shortbread squares are slowly hand-baked to our original family recipe with the citrusy zing of spiced clementine for a melt in the mouth taste of Christmas.
- When my mother, Helen, first started baking shortbread in the family kitchen, little did she know how popular it would become when the local pipe band took it on tour. So today we bake in our family bakery just as she did in the family kitchen, using both her recipes and the same fine ingredients.
- Bill Dean
- Baked by hand
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Maize Starch, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Clementine Oil (0.9%), Ground Cassia (0.3%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened store in an airtight container.For best before see side of pack.
Produce of
Made using EU and non-EU butter, Product of Scotland
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Dean's,
- Huntly,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB54 8JX.
Return to
- Dean's,
- Huntly,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB54 8JX.
- www.deans.co.uk
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2116kJ/506kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|of which saturates
|10.0g
|Carbohydrates
|64.0g
|of which sugars
|18.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
