Aero Caramel Melts Chocolate Sharing Bag 86G

Delicious
My new favourite chocolate! Bubbly Areo taste with a subtle and moreish hint of caramel flavour through the chocolate. Not sure why they’re called a sharing bag as I’ve bought 2 of these on separate occasions and I’ve not shared any of them!!
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious. Extremely "moreish". We have to ration ourselves or else we'd eat more than one bag at a time!! Well recommended.
Disappointing
Quality was okay but not as flavoursome as I anticipated.
Won’t buy again
Didn’t like the taste at all! Would be better plain chocolate with some caramel in rather than the ‘caramel flavour’ chocolate.
Smooth delicious chocolate, in a easy to carry pou
Smooth delicious chocolate, in a easy to carry pouch.
Delicious chocolate fix
These aero melts are quite tasty Just a couple satisfied my chocolate craving Just the right amount of caramel flavour and very creamy I mixed them in a jar with the chocolate melts and my granddaughter is allowed a few everyday as part of her pick n mix treat from grandmas cupboard!
The grandchildren think they are absolutely delici
The grandchildren think they are absolutely delicious.
Ooo these went down a...
Review from AERO
Ooo these went down a bit too easily with tea & coffee. Love the texture.
Loved this chocolate...
Review from AERO
Loved this chocolate sharer bag. Small pieces you can eat on the go.
Enjoyed the melty-ness...
Review from AERO
Enjoyed the melty-ness but the flavour was a little strange to me. I thought it would be caramel like a layer with the chocolate but the actual chocolate is caramel flavour and the smell is quite overwhelmingly sweet but the flavour was ok. I think I would prefer the non caramel ones