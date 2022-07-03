We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aero Caramel Melts Chocolate Sharing Bag 86G

4.2(223)Write a review
Aero Caramel Melts Chocolate Sharing Bag 86G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.99
£1.16/100g

Aldi Price Match

Aldi Price Match

Each 12 sweets contain

Energy
531kJ
127kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.6g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217kJ

Product Description

  • Caramel flavoured smooth bubbly milk chocolate pieces.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.instagram.com/aerochocolateuki/ or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Share the joy of smooth, bubbly caramel milk chocolate with Aero® Caramel Melts. Every button is a bitesize piece of our famous aerated chocolate. These delightfully bubbly buttons of delicious caramel milk chocolate are perfect for sharing, whether you're watching a film with your family or catching up with friends. Feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth chocolate.
  • Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, including Aero® Bubbles and now Aero® Melts, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With flavours such as caramel joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it's time to catch up and enjoy a treat together, pick up a sharing bag of Aero® Caramel Melts.
  • Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it's time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Bitesize buttons of Aero® bubbly caramel milk chocolate
  • Perfect for sharing moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
  • Made from our iconic, effortless, melt in the mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 86G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

For Best Before End See Base. Store Cool and Dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Others
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know your Servings
  • 12 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact Us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

86g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2217kJ531kJ8400kJ
-531kcal127kcal2000kcal6%
Fat30.1g7.2g70g10%
of which: saturates17.8g4.3g20g22%
Carbohydrate57.2g13.7g260g5%
of which: sugars56.6g13.6g90g15%
Fibre1.9g0.5g--
Protein6.8g1.6g50g3%
Salt0.22g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 3 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

View all Chocolate Pouches & Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

223 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

My new favourite chocolate! Bubbly Areo taste with a subtle and moreish hint of caramel flavour through the chocolate. Not sure why they’re called a sharing bag as I’ve bought 2 of these on separate occasions and I’ve not shared any of them!!

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Extremely "moreish". We have to ration ourselves or else we'd eat more than one bag at a time!! Well recommended.

Disappointing

2 stars

Quality was okay but not as flavoursome as I anticipated.

Won’t buy again

1 stars

Didn’t like the taste at all! Would be better plain chocolate with some caramel in rather than the ‘caramel flavour’ chocolate.

Smooth delicious chocolate, in a easy to carry pou

4 stars

Smooth delicious chocolate, in a easy to carry pouch.

Delicious chocolate fix

4 stars

These aero melts are quite tasty Just a couple satisfied my chocolate craving Just the right amount of caramel flavour and very creamy I mixed them in a jar with the chocolate melts and my granddaughter is allowed a few everyday as part of her pick n mix treat from grandmas cupboard!

The grandchildren think they are absolutely delici

5 stars

The grandchildren think they are absolutely delicious.

Ooo these went down a...

5 stars

Review from AERO

Ooo these went down a bit too easily with tea & coffee. Love the texture.

Loved this chocolate...

5 stars

Review from AERO

Loved this chocolate sharer bag. Small pieces you can eat on the go.

Enjoyed the melty-ness...

3 stars

Review from AERO

Enjoyed the melty-ness but the flavour was a little strange to me. I thought it would be caramel like a layer with the chocolate but the actual chocolate is caramel flavour and the smell is quite overwhelmingly sweet but the flavour was ok. I think I would prefer the non caramel ones

1-10 of 223 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here