The City Kitchen Falafel,Halloumi & Grains 380G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 671kJ / 161kcal
Product Description
- Bulgur wheat in a tomato sauce with peppers, halloumi medium fat hard cheese, chickpea and broad bean falafels and baby spinach.
- What's Cookin'..Our lightly spiced falafels are served with a mix of bulgur wheat and crunchy pumpkin seeds, paired with vibrant roasted tomatoes, juicy peppers and diced halloumi, this dish is inspired by Mediterranean flavours.
- Veggie Authentic Flavours From Our Travels Lightly spiced chickpea falafels with bulgur wheat, herby tomato sauce and fresh spinach, topped with roasted pepper, tomato and halloumi.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Red Pepper, Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (10%) [Milk, Goats Milk, Ewes Milk, Salt, Mint], Bulgur Wheat, Yellow Pepper, Tomato Passata, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Baby Spinach, Chickpeas, Broad Beans, Pumpkin Seed, Parsley, Sultanas, Sunflower Seed, Tomato Juice, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander, Paprika, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Spring Onion, Cumin Powder, Oregano, Cracked Black Pepper, Maize Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Leek, Mint, Ground Black Pepper, Carrot, Dextrose, Rosemary, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up: Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving - careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (360g**)
|Energy
|671kJ / 161kcal
|2415kJ / 578kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|30.6g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.9g
|49.9g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|14.8g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|10.2g
|Protein
|5.8g
|20.7g
|Salt
|0.75g
|2.70g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
