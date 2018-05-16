Tesco Finest The Ultimate Cottage Pie 800G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1976kJ
-
- 471kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 19.1g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 9.0g
- 45%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.0g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.82g
- 30%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 128kcal
Product Description
- Minced beef in a Chianti and Madeira sauce topped with mashed potato and cheese crumb.
- Tender minced Aberdeen Angus beef in a rich, full flavoured Chianti and Madeira red wine gravy, layered with creamy mashed potato and topped with a perfectly crisp West Country Cheddar cheese and parsley crumb.
- Tender minced Aberdeen Angus beef in a rich Chianti and Madeira wine gravy, with creamy mash and a crisp West Country Cheddar and parsley crumb.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Double Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Salt, White Pepper], Beef (31%), Water, Chianti Red Wine (3%), Onion, Celery, Carrot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Black Treacle, Madeira Wine, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Beef Extract, Salt, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Purée, Mustard Flour, Beef Gelatine, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Molasses, Onion Purée, Thyme, Tamarind Paste, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mustard Bran, Ginger Purée, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Turmeric, Ground Clove, Garlic Extract, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 1 hr - 1hr 10 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (368 g**)
|Energy
|537kJ / 128kcal
|1976kJ / 471kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|19.1g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|9.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|40.8g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|5.3g
|Protein
|8.5g
|31.4g
|Salt
|0.50g
|1.82g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 800g typically weighs 735g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.