Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 500G

2(1)Write a review
£5.00
£10.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
871kJ
206kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.7g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.37g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 102kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked marinated chicken breast strips in a spiced tomato and onion sauce.
  • Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
  • SLOW COOKED. Marinated chicken breast pieces in a warming tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (50%), Water, Tomato, Onion, Tomato Purée, Mango Purée, Corn Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Chilli Powder, Coriander Leaf, Turmeric, Cardamom, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon, Ginger Powder, Parsley, Clove, Allspice, Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove outer packaging. Empty contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove foil, stir sauce and cook uncovered for a further 15 minutes.

Hob
Instructions: Hob: 8 - 10 minutes
For best results cook on the hob
Empty contents of pouch into a saucepan. Heat gently for 8-10 minutes until piping hot, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (202g**)
Energy431kJ / 102kcal871kJ / 206kcal
Fat1.8g3.6g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate6.2g12.5g
Sugars4.3g8.7g
Fibre1.2g2.5g
Protein14.7g29.6g
Salt0.68g1.37g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked on the hob according to instructions.--
** When cooked on the hob according to instructions 500g typically weighs 404g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Peculiar taste

2 stars

I can only describe the taste of this as "odd" Tried to eat it but couldn't. Nothing like any of the other Tikka Masala ready meals

