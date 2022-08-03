Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 500G

Peculiar taste
I can only describe the taste of this as "odd" Tried to eat it but couldn't. Nothing like any of the other Tikka Masala ready meals
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 102kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (50%), Water, Tomato, Onion, Tomato Purée, Mango Purée, Corn Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice, Brown Sugar, Chilli Powder, Coriander Leaf, Turmeric, Cardamom, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon, Ginger Powder, Parsley, Clove, Allspice, Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Cayenne Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Remove outer packaging. Empty contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove foil, stir sauce and cook uncovered for a further 15 minutes.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: 8 - 10 minutes
For best results cook on the hob
Empty contents of pouch into a saucepan. Heat gently for 8-10 minutes until piping hot, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
Made using British and EU chicken.
Remove outer packaging.
2 Servings
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (202g**)
|Energy
|431kJ / 102kcal
|871kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|14.7g
|29.6g
|Salt
|0.68g
|1.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked on the hob according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked on the hob according to instructions 500g typically weighs 404g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
