Quorn 8 Vegan Takeaway Buffalo Wings 250G

Not good
I think the other reviews are very generous but everyone's tastes are going to be different. I've wanted to try these for a while and finally bought them and unfortunately was really disappointed. The texture is really mushy and they have an almost fish-like taste. I've been vegan for 6 years and have never liked fish so that really doesn't appeal to me. My stepdad also said they taste like battered roe. I unfortunately won't be buying these again.
These are delicious. Impressed!
These are delicious. Impressed!
Love the new range
Love the new range
really yummy
These are excellent, really yummy, especially in a wrap. This is exactly the kind of thing I missed since becoming vegan, quorn have done an amazing job with this