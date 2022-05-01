We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn 8 Vegan Takeaway Buffalo Wings 250G

Quorn 8 Vegan Takeaway Buffalo Wings 250G
Per 3 Cooked Wings (86g)

Energy
746kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ/208kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan savoury flavour wings, made with mycoprotein, in a buffalo coating
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • Coming in Hottttt, Our Meat Free Wings are Utterly Delicious, Full of Flavour and Totally Vegan
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Coated in Our Signature Spicy Crunch!
  • High in Protein and Fibre
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • Low in Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (59%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Natural Flavourings & Flavourings, Wheat Starch, Pea Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Semolina, Salt, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Spice Extract (Paprika, Turmeric), Smoke Paprika, Black & White Pepper, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result Oven cook.
16-18 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Warnings

  There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven cooked) Per 100g(as oven cooked) Per 3 Wings
Energy869kJ/208kcal746kJ/179kcal
Fat9.4g8.1g
of which saturates1.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate11g9.6g
of which sugars1.0g0.9g
Fibre6.8g5.8g
Protein16g14g
Salt1.5g1.3g
Serves 2-3--

Safety information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Not good

2 stars

I think the other reviews are very generous but everyone's tastes are going to be different. I've wanted to try these for a while and finally bought them and unfortunately was really disappointed. The texture is really mushy and they have an almost fish-like taste. I've been vegan for 6 years and have never liked fish so that really doesn't appeal to me. My stepdad also said they taste like battered roe. I unfortunately won't be buying these again.

These are delicious. Impressed!

5 stars

These are delicious. Impressed!

Love the new range

5 stars

Love the new range

really yummy

5 stars

These are excellent, really yummy, especially in a wrap. This is exactly the kind of thing I missed since becoming vegan, quorn have done an amazing job with this

