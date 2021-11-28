We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ron Santiago De Cuba Carta Blanca Rum 700Ml

Product Description

  • Ron Santiago De Cuba Carta Blanca Rum 700Ml
  • Aged for 3 years in white oak barrels, Ron Santiago de Cuba Carta Blanca is clean and elegant with touches of recently cut sugarcane and aged spirits.
  • This light Rum really reflects the quality of its Cuban origins, the variety and richness of the land of its region, Santiago: the Cradle of Light Rum.
  • Every bottle of Ron Santiago de Cuba is certified by the DOP (Denominación de Origen Protegida)
  • meaning production, bottling and 100% of sugarcane is from Cuba. It also means the minimum age of any liquid found in Carta Blanca is 3 years old, with older blends included.
  • - Tasting Note
  • Nose: Aromatic, light traces of vanilla
  • Palate: Presents a clear integration of the aged spirits in the blend. An excellent balance of a light sweetness which dries off.
  • Finish: Clean and elegant, with a final light note of almond
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A sun-drenched land where our visionary Maestros del Ron Cubano imagine the exceptional. Santiago de Cuba Carta Blanca, aged at the beginning of its life in oak barrels, with a light and smooth taste. An excellent choice for a delicious cocktail or for enjoying on the rocks

Alcohol Units

26.6

ABV

38% vol

Country

Cuba

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and Bottled in Santiago, Cuba

Preparation and Usage

  • This expression is the perfect choice to prepare in a cocktail or enjoy on the rocks.

Importer address

  • Justerini & Brooks Ltd,
  • 61 St James's Street,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1LZ,
  • England.

Return to

  • Careline: 0345 601 4558
  • www.ronsantiagodecuba.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Wow

5 stars

One of nicest white Rums on the market. Clean tasting and filtered with no bad after taste at all.

