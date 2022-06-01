Wicked Kitchen Triple Threat Vegetable 250G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 584kJ
-
- 141kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.9g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.39g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Product Description
- Peas, cabbage and Tenderstem® broccoli with basil, parsley and lemon zest dressing.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Eat your greens Cabbage, peas and Tenderstem® broccoli in a basil, garlic and parsley dressing
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peas (42%), Cabbage (33%), Tenderstem® Broccoli (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Decant onto a microwaveable plate.
Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Do not reheat.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
250g e
