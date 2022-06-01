We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Triple Threat Vegetable 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Triple Threat Vegetable 250G
£ 2.50
£10.00/kg
Clubcard Price

½ of a pack

Energy
584kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Peas, cabbage and Tenderstem® broccoli with basil, parsley and lemon zest dressing.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Eat your greens Cabbage, peas and Tenderstem® broccoli in a basil, garlic and parsley dressing
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peas (42%), Cabbage (33%), Tenderstem® Broccoli (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
800W 2 mins / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Decant onto a microwaveable plate.
Cover and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Do not reheat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

