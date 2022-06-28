Jude's Plant-Based Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml

Delicious
Well if you are looking for a plant based ice cream you can't go wrong with this ice cream, it is delicious, very chocolatey with lots of pieces of brownie. Its an amazing ice cream for vegans and the non vegans in my family loved it too. Good price. Wish Tesco stocked more ice cream for Judes, especially more plant-based ones.
Surprisingly delicious.
Tastes delicious - you would never guess that this is vegan. I'm not usually a vegan ice cream buyer but I would definitely buy this again.