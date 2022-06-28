We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jude's Plant-Based Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Jude's Plant-Based Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 4.80
£1.05/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Vegan chocolate flavoured ice cream with sugar, sweeteners and brownie pieces.
  • Business as a Force for Good
  • Over £250,000 Donated to Charity
  • www.judes.com/ourpurpose
  • Now Carbon Negative*
  • *Carbon Negative: Jude's removes more CO2e from the atmosphere than it emits.
  • Lower calorie: calories 30% less calories than similar ice cream products.
  • Hello. We're Jude's and we make ice cream. It's been our family craft for two generations and we love it. When we're not dreaming up new flavours (we've won over 50 Great Taste awards) we're bringing together brilliant people (our makers, farmers, chefs charities) and generally doing our best to knock your socks off.
  • We've carefully crafted this lower calorie scoop to be smooth and delicious. We hope you love it.
  • Plant Based
  • 96 kcal / 403 kJ per 100ml
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Brownie Pieces (12%) [Brown Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Invert Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt], Soluble Corn Fibre, Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides), Cocoa Powder (4.5%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Powder (2%) [Coconut Milk Powder (96%), Maltodextrin], Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pea Protein, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum and Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made at a site that handles Milk, Egg, Nuts, and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Best before: see base

Number of uses

4.6 x 100ml servings per tub

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Jude's,
  • Northfields Farm,
  • Twyford,
  • SO21 1QA,
  • UK.
Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml Serving**
Energy403 kJ / 96 kcal
Fat3.5 g
of which saturates2.4 g
Carbohydrate15 g
of which sugars7.2 g
Fibre5.8 g
Protein1.2 g
Salt0.08 g
** 4.6 x 100ml servings per tub-
Delicious

5 stars

Well if you are looking for a plant based ice cream you can't go wrong with this ice cream, it is delicious, very chocolatey with lots of pieces of brownie. Its an amazing ice cream for vegans and the non vegans in my family loved it too. Good price. Wish Tesco stocked more ice cream for Judes, especially more plant-based ones.

Surprisingly delicious.

5 stars

Tastes delicious - you would never guess that this is vegan. I'm not usually a vegan ice cream buyer but I would definitely buy this again.

