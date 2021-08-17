We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum 6Pack Classic 660Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Magnum 6Pack Classic 660Ml

This product is only available for delivery between 17/08/2021 and 06/09/2021.

£ 4.50
£0.68/100ml

Clubcard Price
Portion = 110 ml/79 g
  • Energy1000 kJ 239 kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266 kJ

Product Description

  • Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with milk chocolate (26%).
  • Discover Magnum Classic Ice Cream - the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, this ice cream is gluten-free and certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • This ice cream bar is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Discover Magnum Classic Ice Cream: the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream. This indulgent ice cream contains vanilla from Madagascar and is coated in creamy milk chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum White ice cream, Magnum Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there's something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in mini size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay true to pleasure. #neverstopplaying
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa
  • Please Recycle
  • Visit www.magnumicecream.com/recycle
  • Deliciously creamy Madagascan vanilla ice cream coated with milk chocolate (26%)
  • This vanilla ice cream stick with a chocolate coating is a sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Each pack contains 6 Magnum Classic ice creams
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter^1, Water, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass^1, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soybean Lecithin, E476, E471), Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces, Stabilisers (E407, E410, E412), Natural Vanilla Flavouring^1 (with Milk), Flavouring, Colour (E160a), ^1Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almonds.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • UK Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507.
  • UKIcare@unilever.com
  • IE Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 110ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer Portion**%* per portion**
Energy 1266 kJ909 kJ1000 kJ
-302 kcal217 kcal239 kcal12 %
Fat 18 g13 g14 g20 %
of which saturates 13 g9,2 g10 g50 %
Carbohydrate 30 g22 g24 g9 %
of which sugars 27 g19 g21 g23 %
Protein 3,3 g2,3 g2,6 g5 %
Salt 0,12 g0,09 g0,10 g2 %
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Portion = 110 ml = 79 g, 660 ml/474 g = 6 x portion----
